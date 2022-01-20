POLICE have released a CCTV image after a shop theft.
North Yorkshire Police say they are asking for the public's help to identify a man and a woman following the theft of alcohol from a shop.
It happened at the Co-op store in New Road in Ingleton in the Craven District on December 22.
A spokesman for the force said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
"If you can help officers identify the people in the images, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for David Burgess or email David.Burgess@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference number 12210265952 when passing on information."
