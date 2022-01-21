Are you looking to spoil your partner for Valentine's Day? Or do you need a romantic first date spot for someone special?

Luckily, if a walk through the historic city centre wasn't romantic enough, York has an array of wonderful restaurants to try.

We've put together a list of York's most romantic restaurants, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Did your favourite make the cut?

Delights from Buongiorno. Photos via Tripadvisor.

Buongiorno

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Location: Acomb Wood Drive, York, YO24 3XN

Buongiorno is not only the most romantic restaurant in York but also ranks as the city's best place to eat.

Buongiorno beats over 600 restaurants with high quality Italian dishes and Mediterranean seafood.

Any customer walking into this Sardinian restaurant can expect a "Soulful Italian Experience", according to the Tripadvisor review section.

This restaurant only comes with one warning: "Beware the Canolli with Mirto [is] highly addictive."

One reviewer said: "Wonderful, authentic Italian food just out of the way in York- would highly recommend this little gem to anyone after a cosy, intimate meal."

Melton's

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 7 Scarcroft Road, York, YO23 1ND

If you're looking to impress your date, Melton's is a Michelin-star rated restaurant which promises "cosy intimacy", according to reviews.

One reviewer said it is "perfect for a relaxed but romantic dinner" - just minutes away from the lively Bishopthorpe Road highstreet.

Almost 700 people rated their culinary experience at Melton's 'excellent' with European and British delights on the menu.

Even better for those with vegetarian or vegan dietary needs, you can get a dedicated tasting menu - where recipes are transformed into meat-free treats for the senses.

The Rattle Owl

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 104 Micklegate, York, YO1 6JX

The Rattle Owl uses local produce to create dishes and serves a varied selection of organic wine.

Diners can get the 6 or 8 course tasting menu with optional organic drink pairings - or, if you're visiting on a Sunday, The Rattle Owl serves up a classic Sunday lunch from 12pm until 6.30pm.

There are options for all dietary needs.

One reviewer told Tripadvisor: "We have eaten in many high Michelin starred restaurants. However we both agreed that this was the best meal of our lives. It was outstanding in terms of the flavours, attention to detail, variety and sheer innovation. We had the tasting menu which I throughly recommend, paired with wine."

Delrio's Cellar Restaurant

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 10-12 Blossom Street, York, YO24 1AE

Photo via Tripadvisor shows the lit-up entrance to Delrio's Restaurant.

This Sardinian restaurant promises a great date night experience - offering a "great atmosphere" and "authentic food".

One reviewer from Harrogate said: "We booked this from Tripadvisor recommendations and can certainly say it is one of the best Italians we have ever eaten in."

Another happy customer, who visited Delrio's for an anniversary meal, said: "We had a lovely, cosy and romantic table in the corner facing the kitchen - table 19! This table was perfect for us as I had requested for one of their most romantic tables when booking."

Nola

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 2A Lendal, York, YO1 8AA

A meal at Nola's. Photos via Tripadvisor.

One of York's newest restaurants, Nola is a stylish restaurant offering French and American food, cocktails and speak-easy vibes.

Jazz nights also run at Nola's on Tuesdays and Sundays - though booking is recommended.

From battered cauliflower with a spicy tomato sauce to a fillet of seabass with a chorizo stew, the menu has lots of small plates to try.

One reviewer told Tripadvisor: "Definitely worth a visit! Probably one of the nicest cocktails, I recommend the hurricane. I am easily disappointed when eating out but the food was quality, presentation too! We ordered the salmon, belly pork and crab arancini. All were amazing!

"Staff were very friendly and professional, all round nice vibes."