A MAN has been arrested as part of an on-going police operation in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police say that as part of National Neighbourhood Policing Week officers from the city's Neighbourhood team along with the Operational Support Unit executed a drugs warrant in the Clifton area of York.
Meanwhile in a separate incident in the city centre two officers on patrol noticed a prolific offender, two minutes later a shop theft occurred, committed by a person matching his description.
A police spokesman said: "On this occasion our eagle eyed officers located the man, searched him, locating one set of the stolen headphones and attempted to hide a receipt he received when exchanging the other stolen headphones for cash.
"The result was one arrested for fraud by false representation and theft."
