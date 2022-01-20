A MAN was left with a broken jaw following an attack in a pub.
North Yorkshire Police say officers in Scarborough are continuing to investigate a serious assault that occurred inside the Turks Head pub on Eastborough at around 10pm on Boxing Day.
The victim, a local man in his late 40s, was knocked unconscious and suffered two fractures in his jaw which required hospital treatment.
A police spokesman said: "Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to identify a suspect and to confirm the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"As the investigation progresses, officers are asking possible witnesses or anyone who has information about the violent incident to get in touch.
"If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Georgia Grainge. Or email georgia.grainge@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
"Please quote reference number 12210267870 when providing details."
