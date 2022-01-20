POLICE have been out in force as part of a week of action.
Humberside Police say that as part of National Neighbourhood Policing Week teams across our region conducted a vast number of patrols and policing activities on Tuesday (January 18).
Working in partnership with local schools PCSO Darren Bainton and colleagues visited a number of schools across Willerby, Cottingham, Beverley and Hornsea, talking to residents and parents alongside their children to conduct HumberTalking surveys.
A police spokesman said: "By engaging with residents face to face in the area the team is able to identify how we can work together to make our communities a safer and stronger place.
"The team also discussed a recently relaunched the Horse Watch initiative. Being a member of Horse Watch can help to protect you from crime by giving you access to security advice and information which will help you to keep your equine and tack safe.
"Whilst in the area we also visited a number of local parks as part of our continued bid to tackle anti-social behaviour. Several speed checks were also conducted across our East Riding villages."
