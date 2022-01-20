FIREFIGHTERS fought a house fire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5.24pm last night (January 19) to Brewery Gardens in Tadcaster.

A spokesman for the service said: "Two crews from Tadcaster attended a report of fire in a lounge, crews using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire which was believed to have been an accident caused by a candle igniting the curtains.

"If you use candles please keep them away from anything flammable."