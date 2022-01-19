FIREFIGHTERS have tackled a serious house fire near York.
Station Manager Tony Walker tweeted last night that crews from across York were dealing with a house fire near the village of Flaxton, to the north east of the city.
He said no one was reported injured and crews were working to contain the fire.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said that it was called at 5.23pm yesterday to a property in York Lane, Flaxton, and six crews went to the scene, from York, Acomb, Huntington, Malton, Selby and Tadcaster.
A spokesman said the fire was extinguished by crews using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.
He said everyone was out of the property when crews arrived and confirmed no one was injured.
He said fire officers had launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze, which started in a bedroom.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.