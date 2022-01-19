FIREFIGHTERS have tonight been tackling a house fire near York.
Station Manager Tony Walker tweeted that crews from across York were dealing with a house fire near the village of Flaxton, to the north east of the city.
He said no one was reported injured and crews were working to contain the fire.
More to follow.
