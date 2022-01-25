A YORK mum is inviting everyone to join the party on Friday – by dressing in their glad rags and donating to vital grief support services.

Alex Lloyd, 40, is hosting the third national Party Dress Day this week after coming up with the idea during lockdown last January.

The event is designed to let people wear the special outfits they’ve been unable to use in the pandemic while also raising money for The Good Grief Trust.

The national charity provides bereavement support services, signposts people in need to suitable organisations and works to remove myths and stigma around the subject of loss and grief.

Freelance journalist Alex - a former reporter at The Press - developed the concept after speaking to a friend who was dressing her toddler in party clothes each day, because she was going to grow out of them before she had the chance to attend a party.

She said: “Helen started posting pictures on Instagram of her daughter in the outfits because she didn’t want to wait for children’s parties to be allowed again.

“I’ve got two sons, who were aged four and 18 months at the time, so I couldn’t do the same really. But it encouraged me to put on a nice new dress that had been sitting in the cupboard unworn because of Christmas 2020 being cancelled.

“It felt good to be out of thermals, wellies and jumpers for a change – and when I spoke to other people, they told me they were sick of wearing the same old thing too.”

Alex with her sons on the first national Party Dress Day

Alex nominated the following Saturday as Party Dress Day, creating Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts and a special #partydressday hashtag for participants to share their outfits, along with an official playlist on Spotify.

She also decided to use the socially distanced event as a way to help bereaved people suffering due to the pandemic, after covering the issue through her work as well as having a close friend who lost her father to Covid three weeks’ prior.

Alex said: “I’ve interviewed the founder of The Good Grief Trust in the past and very much admire their work to smash the taboos around the topic and open up the conversation around bereavement.

“Grief is hard enough to live with in normal times so I cannot imagine the isolation of those who have gone through it since the pandemic started.

“There are more than 150,000 families who have lost someone to Covid on top of all the other deaths, who missed the chance to hold proper funerals, hug a loved one or even say goodbye.

“This is especially traumatic for people in mourning in light of the recent revelations about parties in Downing Street.

“Grief is a painful emotion and a life changing experience that every one of us will face during our lives but I don’t think we talk about it enough or have the tools to support those suffering.”

The first Party Dress Day event on February 6 2021 exceeded all of the Alex’s expectations and raised £1,700, with around 300 of her family, friends and neighbours from Edinburgh to Dorset dressing up and donating, along with complete strangers.

It was such a success that Alex, who is originally from South Wales and started her journalism career at The Press 20 years ago, decided to hold a second event on Easter Saturday last April, which took the fundraising total to £2,800.

She even put on her wedding dress for the first time in almost ten years after pledging she would wear it and share a picture if they made another £1,000 for the charity.

Alex in her wedding dress

Alex said: “It had been hanging up at my mum’s house in Wales since 2011 so she couriered it to me! Amazingly, it still fitted and my cousin in Preston and a friend in Brighton put theirs on too.

“This is what Party Dress Day is all about really – having a bit of fun, connecting with others, remembering happy times with loved ones and looking forward to the time when we can enjoy weddings and birthday parties without endless restrictions and cancellations.

“Seeing all the photos created a real sense of shared experience and community even though people were being kept apart – and the creativity was brilliant. We had people sea swimming, playing tennis, walking the dog and vacuuming in their dresses!

“My cousin in Bournemouth who’d had her wedding cancelled put on the sparkly dress she’d bought for her hen do to clean the bathroom.”

The money raised so far has been able to supply more than 100 UK NHS hospital trusts with the charity’s combined condolence and signposting cards, so that bereaved families know where to go for help.

Charity founder and chief executive Linda Magistris, a former Grange Hill cast member, said calls to their helpline had increased sharply in the past two years.

She said: “People have not been able to say goodbye properly, nor reach out for human support. They have been left to cope alone and can't move forward.

“It is absolutely tragic and it will cause a tsunami of mental health problems.

"Party Dress Day not only raises vital funds to help the bereaved through this most painful time but it sends an important message about the importance of self-care when you have lost a loved one.

"Joy can sit alongside grief and it is okay to have happy times and remember those you love with a smile."

Party Dress Day 2022 takes place on Friday January 28 and is open to anyone to participate in. Alex is particularly keen to get schools, nurseries, colleges, workplaces and residential homes involved.

Find out more and donate at justgiving.com/partydressday.

You can also follow the event on social media channels @partydress and using the hashtag.