A BURST water main is causing problems in a York suburb.

Water Lane in Clifton is living up to it's name again after a pipe burst this afternoon (January 19).

Drivers are being asked to try and avoid the area and Yorkshire Water have been contacted.

City of York councillor Darryl Smalley said the area affected is near the Clifton Hotel.

Cllr Smalley reported a similar pipe burst back in October close to the same spot.

Today he said: "Yet another burst water pipe making passing difficult for pedestrians especially."

 