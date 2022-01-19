YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has followed up her call for the Duke of York to relinquish his title by taking action in the Commons.

The Labour MP has laid an Early Day Motion acknowledging that 'geographically based titles can become an affront when an individual falls into disrepute.'

The motion calls on the Government to introduce a mechanism in law under which such titles can be removed in certain circumstances, 'such as when the individual’s associations, engagements or actions infringe the rights or safety of others, or are not in keeping with the ethical, social or economic values or interests of the place.'

Ms Maskell said there had been an overwhelming call for Prince Andrew to drop the title, saying that following action by The Queen to remove his address of ‘His Royal Highness’ and his military titles and responsibilities, he had continued his association with York.

She said that in a recent poll by York Press, 88 per cent of respondents wanted the association to end, following news that a civil case against him by Virginia Giuffre over sexual assault allegations will go to court in the US.

She said his wider associations with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, well known for the sexual exploitation of women, has also been condemned.

"While it is essential that the Queen’s second son, Andrew, is recognised to be innocent until proved guilty, York as a city, is calling for its association with him to end.

"York, as England’s only Human Rights City and one that is working hard to address issues of sexual misconduct, violence and misogyny, wants our substantial reputation around the world to uphold our values, not be pulled down by this association.

"It is not just about the reputation of the city, but as the centre for tourism, York attracts over 8m people to York which support 24,000 jobs in the city and adds £765m economic benefit to York.

The MP said she had received many emails from residents expressing their concerns that their city had not disassociated itself from Prince Andrew.

"The 1917 Titles Deprivation Act has already set the precedence for this, albeit for the act of treason, however it should be possible to either amend this act, or introduce a further piece of legislation, in order to progress this necessary action.”