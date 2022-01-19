HEALTH bosses are urging people to continue wearing a face mask in busy places - as the Prime Minister announces the end of Plan B measures on January 26.

More than 88 per cent of people over the age of 16 in York have had at least one vaccination, helping with the city's falling cases.

But city leaders made the plea for continued caution.

Latest figures show York's weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped by 60, taking it to 853 cases per 100,000 population.

The data shows that a further 318 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 44,163.

City of York Council leader Cllr Keith Aspden said the fall in rates was 'a result of the efforts of our incredible communities'.

"Despite this, case rates are still higher across York than we would like.

"Residents and businesses across the city have been incredible throughout the pandemic, and while it is welcome that some restrictions are being lifted next week, we ask that people continue to take as many precautions as they can to keep themselves and others safe.

“The Covid situation is considerably brighter than it has been in recent weeks and that is testament to our incredible NHS and frontline staff who are treating patients, administering vaccines and supporting our communities and businesses.

"I am sure they will continue to do all they can to keep people safe and stop Covid from spreading. I know that we will continue to do all we can to support schools, businesses and communities, as we have done throughout the pandemic.”

Fiona Phillips, assistant director for public health at York council, said: “These changes have been made possible by the huge numbers of people across the city who have been vaccinated.

"Over 88 per cent of people over the age of 16 in the city have had at least one dose; we are also seeing numbers of 12 to15-year-olds being vaccinated in the city increase which is encouraging.

"The vaccines are safe and effective and helping us through the pandemic. If you haven’t yet had your first jab or your booster, it’s not too late and every vaccine really does make a difference."

She added: “No one wants restrictions on the way we live our lives. Despite a recent fall in cases in the city they remain higher than anyone would like.

"As we move next week to having fewer restrictions we will be asking people to continue to take certain precautions to stop Covid from spreading, including continuing to wear a face covering in busy public spaces and all of the other things we have all gotten used to over the past two years; washing our hands, getting the vaccine and letting fresh air in if seeing friends indoors.

“Our testing sites and pharmacies across the city are continuing to hand out symptom-free tests too so please continue to use them so you can see your friends and family and support our local businesses safely."

Find out more about symptom-free tests at www.york.gov.uk/SymptomFreeCovidTest.