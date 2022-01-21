A BANK has gained planning approval to remove automatic cash dispensers and other bank-related items from the outside of their former premises in York city centre.
The Royal Bank of Scotland closed its branch in Nessgate on June 15 last year, leaving its nearest branch in Leeds, though customers were told they could use the NatWest branch in Market Street, York, as RBS is owned by the NatWestgroup.
The bank's planning application to City of York Council sought the removal of external marketing and ATM's, and cover up the letterbox and night safe and apply white window film to the ground floor windows at 6 Nessgate.
It said: "There will be no visual impact on close neighbours to the property or general public at large.
"With regards to environmental sustainability, there is not a change of material to the external fabric or biodiversity change from the proposed works to cause effect or change to the t."
Assessing the planning application, council planners concluded: "The proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area."
Consequently, the application met local and national planning policies and should be approved.
The closure of the bank, RBS said, followed a shift of many customers to online banking in recent years.
