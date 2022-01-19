FIRE crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision as one person was medically trapped in a car.
Crews from Richmond and Hawes responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving a BMW and a small hatchback at around 12pm today in Leyburn.
A male and a female aged approximately in their 20’s were out of the hatchback on arrival and were walking wounded, with minor injuries.
But, one male in his 50s was medically trapped in the BMW. The crews used crew power to extricate and transport the male from the car to the awaiting ambulance. The male was then transported to hospital with suspected head, neck and spinal injuries.
Crews used drizzit pads to stem the flow of fuel from the vehicles and used small tools and spreaders to isolate the battery and make the scene safe.
