THREE senior figures with 'exceptional knowledge and experience' have been appointed at the University of York.

Two new faculty deans and a new director of technology, estates and facilities will be joining the university's executive board.

Vice-chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery said he was looking forward to welcoming the new members at a crucial time for the university.

Professor Karen Rowlingson will be the new dean of the faculty of social sciences, and joins from the University of Birmingham where she is currently deputy pro-vice-chancellor (engagement and impact), having previously been deputy head of the College of Social Sciences.

“I am tremendously excited about the prospect of leading such an impressive group of social scientists and working with everyone at the University of York to bring to life its important goal of being a university for public good," she said.

Professor Andy Dougill will become the new dean of the faculty of the sciences.

He is currently the dean for global development at the University of Leeds, having completed two terms as the executive dean of Faculty of Environment (2013 - 2021) and head of School of Earth and Environment (2008 - 2013).

He said: “York has such a strong reputation and this is an exciting opportunity to join, at a time of real need for scientific advances to help in addressing social and environmental grand challenges. It will be an honour and privilege to draw on all the experience and energy of York’s science community.”

They both start their roles in May.

Harvey Dowdy, who is currently director of estates and facilities at the University of Lincoln, will join York in April as director of technology, estates and facilities (DTEF).

She said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to this role and I am very much looking forward to meeting and working with colleagues and students across the University and external stakeholders.

"I qualified as a surveyor while working for the City of York Council in 1990 and our family home is in the city, so I am also looking forward to spending more time in this very special place."

Prof Charlie Jeffery said: “I am very much looking forward to welcoming Karen, Andy and Harvey to York at this crucial time, as we turn strategy into action. These are three excellent appointments and York is very proud to attract such exceptional knowledge and experience."