A POPULAR restaurant in one of York's grandest buildings is to undergo repairs to keep it watertight and protect its important historic interior.

Ask, based at York's 18th-century Assembly Rooms, in Blake Street, requires a range of repairs to its roof as well as some plasterwork repairs to internal parts of the building.

The Assembly Rooms is one of the jewels in York's crown of historic gems.

A Grade I listed building, its Georgian splendour has graced the city for centuries.

Currently used as a restaurant - Ask Italian since 1998 - the Assembly Rooms date back to 1732 when they were built as a place for the wealthy leisured classes of Georgian York to gather for dances and other social occasions.

Since 2002, the Assembly Rooms have been owned by the York Conservation Trust , which has submitted a planning application to City of York Council for the repair works.

In the Design, Access & Heritage Statement sent to the council, the repairs are listed over two phases.

The statement says: "Recent investigations of the structure have identified the short- -to-medium term need for a series of repairs and minor improvements to the building.

"The phased works proposed in this application primarily relate to the renewing of roof coverings, flashings and water management, and are required to secure a watertight shell and protect the building and interiors, particularly in response to climate change.

"The works will provide an opportunity for a detailed inspection of roof timbers to identify any required repairs, and an opportunity to improve the rooflights and the insulation and ventilation of the roofs.

"Works are also proposed to repair damaged internal plasterwork and decoration in the South Anteroom, and to replace inappropriate materials from 1950s ceilings repairs."

The statement concludes:

"The proposals put forward in this application are required to carry out identified water management problems and damage, as well as end-of-life renewal of some roof coverings. The opportunity is also being taken to improve the appearance, quality, and thermal efficiency of some of the roof lights.

"This repair and improvement work is essential to ensure this internationally-significant building is well maintained and watertight, and its recently restored interiors are protected from future leaks.

"As detailed in the latter sections of this report the proposed works have been carefully considered to ensure there is minimal impact to the heritage asset. The proposed phase works are, or will soon be, very much needed to safeguard the building in the longer term. "

Around £400,000 was spent on urgent repairs to the interior of the building in 2017.

The entire ceiling had to be covered with new lathework, and replastered using a traditional lime plaster.

To view the planning application - ref 22/00060/LBC - visit: planningaccess.york.gov.uk