YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped by 60 - taking it below the 900 mark.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by 60, taking it to 853 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 318 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 44,163.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 50, taking it to 997.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 1,003 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 128,634..
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 49, taking it to 1,022.1 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 524 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 74,664.
Across the UK, a further 108,069 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 15,506,750.
