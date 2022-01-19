A YORK-based housebuilder is searching for new talent to support its future growth and development.

Persimmon Homes which operates across North Yorkshire has launched its 2022 graduate programme which offers two years of training and a variety of career pathways.

Madi Pilgrim, director of talent and diversity, said the company wanted to attract people from all backgrounds who share its business, community and environmental goals.

“At Persimmon our role goes far beyond construction and property development. We are focused on maintaining a sustainable business that cares about the community, customers and employees.

"Growth comes through challenge, and we offer our graduates responsibility early in their career while at the same time lots of support from senior mentors across the business.”

The programme offers roles in commercial, customer experience and general management.

Persimmon has three new home brands – Persimmon Homes, Charles Church and Westbury Partnerships - and its own supply brands, including ultra-fast broadband service Fibrenest, timber frame manufacturer Space4 and Brickworks and Tileworks factories.

For details about the scheme and visit www.brightnetwork.co.uk/graduate-employer-company/persimmon-homes/

Graduate Monika King joined the programme in 2021, and is currently seconded to the New Homes Quality Board, assisting with the launch of the New Homes Quality Code and a New Homes Ombudsman Service.

“Regardless of what you studied or what your background is, if you are curious and eager to learn, Persimmon is the right choice,” said Monika.

“In just a few short months I have already been given opportunities which are far beyond what I anticipated prior to graduation.

"In my current secondment I am gaining experience in project management, procurement, the development of IT systems, content creation, board meetings, perpetration of board materials and operating in a start-up. I am working with senior people and gaining a huge amount of experience."

She added: “My advice to students looking for their next move on graduation would be to not let what you have studied or your background limit you in any way. The housebuilding industry has delivered for me and I’m excited for what the future holds."