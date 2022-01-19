A HAXBY businessman and his company have been convicted of regulatory offences after they were prosecuted by the Insolvency Service.
Michael James Thorpe, of Wyre Court, The Village, Haxby, is listed at Companies House as the only director of Abernethy IT Ltd, of Crambeck Village, Welburn, York.
Neither Thorpe nor any company representative attended City of London Magistrates Court to answer two charges brought by the Insolvency Service.
They were both convicted in their absence of failure to keep a register between August 18, 2016, and November 2, 2021, of people who have significant control over the company.
Both were each convicted of refusal to allow an inspection between July 10, 2020, and November 2, 2021, of the company’s register of people with significant control over the company.
All companies by law have to keep such a register of people.
Thorpe and the company were each fined £1,200 and ordered to pay a £120 statutory surcharge and £100 prosecution costs, giving a total bill of £2,420..
Company House records show there was a compulsory strike-off action in 2019 to have the company dissolved and all its property and assets to be transferred to the Crown. The action was discontinued on July 2, 2020.
