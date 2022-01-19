EMERGENCY services have been called to the scenes of two collisions in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police officers are currently at the scene of two collisions that involve road closures.
The first is in Wensley Road in Leyburn, while the second is in Great Ayton High Street.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Both roads are closed for the foreseeable future whilst emergency services respond.
"Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the areas and please seek alternative routes until further notice."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.