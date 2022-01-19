RESIDENTS fear delayed planned roadworks will result in car parking mayhem down their street.

The works planned in Bootham at its junction with St Mary's will replace the predestrian crossing with new traffic signals and resurface the bottom of St Mary's.

City of York Council claim it will improve bike and pedestrian access to the railway station.

As The Press reported earlier this week, plans have already been delayed by a month due to Yorkstone supply issues. They are now set to start from mid-February, and are due to last six weeks.

One Bootham resident, who did not want to be named, said the work will cause difficulties with traffic and result in a loss of parking spaces.

She said: “It’s a very busy street which has two properties undergoing renovations, we have skips all around taking up parking bays, we have builders trying to park and deliver, and Blake House has reopened its offices.

“St Mary's is a dead end, there’s no room for cars to manoeuvre. I have one car and its impossible to get parked, yet the council will be removing three parking bays.

“We are angry about the disregard for residents, surely the council should have a plan to accommodate the need for resident parking, not taking it away? I propose they cap the parking permits and do proper research, as we will all be fighting for parking, and it will be mayhem."

The council claimed a letter was sent in April last year which stated that two or three parking spaces would be removed to allow for a new stop line at the junction. To allow space for traffic queues, it means a loss of parking spaces in the current residents’ parking zone.

But the resident says she didn't receive it.

Dave Atkinson, Head of Transport and Highways at City of York Council said: “We aspire to always give residents seven days’ notice of any nearby works and are aware that, on this occasion, this target was not met and a total of five days notice was given via a letter to affected households. Communications of the postponement of the works was issued to residents by January 18.

“We are sorry for any confusion amongst local residents and are working with suppliers to get the project back on track as quickly as possible.

“We have decided it is better to delay the works, rather than continue as intended and risk leaving aspects of the work incomplete and potentially unsafe.

"We are aware that private vans and skips are in use in the local area and would like to clarify that these are private works, and not the property of the council.”