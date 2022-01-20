SCORES of jobs are promised as one of York’s oldest companies seeks to expand.

JH Shouksmith and Son wants to demolish existing buildings and build a 3-storey office and two 2-storey light industrial units on Murton Way, Osbaldwick.

Their application to City of York Council is a revision of earlier plans withdrawn in November.

In their latest move, the company, founded in 1820, again says they seek to replace existing office, warehouse and storage buildings that are prefabricated and more than 50 years old.

Their proposal would increase the buildings by 841m2, from 1755m2 to 2595m2 on the 10,000 m2 site.

Staffing in the buildings would also increase from 12 full-time and 2 part-time staff to 100 full-time and 100 part-time staff as the bigger space would offer a “new opportunity for business to find a home and expand in their current location.

If approved, the new buildings would be “an efficient redevelopment of office and light industrial buildings, to provide modern updated bespoke, flexible, fully serviced accommodation.”

The application continued: “It has been carefully designed to make the best use of the site, providing the accommodation required by the applicant for the presence of a regional headquarter building and the supporting accommodation required and to fit comfortably on the industrial estate and surrounding business uses and the local environment.”

“The buildings on the site are currently used for office, storage, manufacturing, and distribution on a commercial basis, they are not necessarily as efficient in economy of size or sustainability for the designated site anymore, and many have reached their natural lifespan or are not allowing potential expansion or alternative business uses.”

Shouksmiths offer a range of mechanical and electrical and design and installation services, plus maintenance, refrigeration and specialist contract services. Various tenants have operated from their site including Colas and The Stable Company amongst others.

The application also said: “The buildings comprise a variety of prefabricated and traditional breeze block and asbestos clad portal industrial buildings, typical of their age. The proposed scheme would replace all the existing buildings and along with any updated change of use description, provide new modern accommodation.

Recommending the council backs the scheme, the report assesses ecological and employment and other matters.

It added: “The appearance of the buildings are designed to enhance the setting of the industrial estate, and provide a recognized, welcoming frontage presence to the established use of the site, and the designated industrial estate land.

“The prominence and scale are similar to the nearby industrial estates and type and use of buildings to be found on Osbaldwick Link Road or to the wider York University campus buildings for instance. They provide a variety of 2 and 3 storey scale buildings typical of their office and industrial purpose and tie seamlessly into the existing industrial estate. “