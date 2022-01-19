NEW dates have been set for the rescheduled Jorvik Viking Festival in York this year.

As The Press reported earlier this month, the festival has been postponed until later in the year, due to concerns over large gatherings and availability of staff.

The festival normally takes place during York’s February half term week - and tickets for two highlight events sold out after they went on sale in November.

The festival will now take place over five days, from Saturday, May 28 to Wednesday, June 1 organisers have confirmed today, filling the half-term break before the extra-long Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Event manager, Gareth Henry said: “Moving not only events, but also street closures, pyrotechnic displays and even checking that the Viking re-enactors would be available is a huge task, but everyone we work with to deliver the annual Jorvik Viking Festival has been hugely helpful. We still have a lot of the background details to confirm, but we are confident that we can deliver a superb event for residents and visitors alike.”

It is hoped that the full programme of events can be released by the end of February, following That Jorvik Viking Thing, the online festival which was set to run alongside the physical event from February 19 – 27 .

Popular events, including the living history encampment, Strongest Viking Competition, Best Beard contest, have-a-go activities and Traders Market are set to return, many of them free of charge thanks to support from City of York Council.

The Battle Spectacular will take place on the evening of Saturday, May 28, although will start later so that the pyrotechnics can be seen to best effect given the later time of sunset.

The March to Coppergate will also take place on that date, subject to approval from the city’s safety bodies.

The Viking Banquet will take place on the evening of Wednesday 1 June, and those who hold tickets for February’s sell-out event will be given priority places.

Sarah Maltby, director of attractions for The Jorvik Group, said: “We’ve been incredibly heartened by the response from the public and our event partners which has been overwhelmingly positive to the change of date, and we are pleased to confirm that it will not clash with the extended Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend, when we know many visitors, re-enactors and traders will already have plans.”

“We know that many people who were planning a visit in February will still be coming, and indeed, we’re sure they will want to see the Silverdale Hoard – a Viking treasure trove uncovered in 2011 – which we have announced will go on display in early February. Even without the physical festival, there’s still plenty of Viking-themed fun to be had in York.”

That Jorvik Viking Thing will include a special livestreamed talk on the Silverdale Hoard as part of its programming.