A PENSIONER has been given a suspended prison sentence because a herd of donkeys, ponies and a mule suffered long-term neglect at her hands.
Scarborough Magistrates Court heard two animals died while in the care of Margarite Geraldine Gibson, 76.
In total 25 animals suffered while under her care, the court was told.
She was given a 14-week prison sentence suspended for two years and banned from keeping or being involved in the care of horses, donkeys, ponies, mules or other equines for five years.
Passing sentence, the court said that the animals in her care had suffered prolonged neglect and they had needed substantial medical treatment to get healthy again.
The court also said Gibson was an elderly woman in poor health with no previous convictions.
Gibson, of Netherby Close, Sleights, near Whitby, pleaded guilty to neglecting 11 donkeys, 13 ponies and a mule before March 2021 by failure to provide a suitable environment for them to live in, failure to get veterinary treatment for thrush, parasite control, white line disease and lameness and failure to provide farriery care and dental care.
She admitted three more charges specifying how individual animals among the 25 were neglected.
She was prosecuted by the RSPCA.
