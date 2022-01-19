Boris Johnson is set to make a major announcement concerning the future of Plan B Covid restrictions in England.
This announcement comes amid speculation the Prime Minister was planning to downgrade or even scrap Covid restrictions entirely in England as he battles to save his job following many "partygate" scandals.
The potential change to 'Plan B' measures will only affect Covid measures in England, so any new measures will not impact Scotland and Wales.
However, many will be tuning in to hear the Prime Minister’s statement following allegations of broken lockdown rules at Downing Street.
How to watch PMQs with Boris Johnson to announce new Covid rules
PMQs will begin at 12pm, with the Prime Minister's statement to be slightly after.
You can live stream the questions faced by the Prime Minister on usual channels.
BBC Parliament will be streaming PMQs via BBC iPlayer while Sky News will also be providing live coverage on Youtube.
You will also be able to watch along at Parliament Live TV which you can access here.
