A pub operator has withdrawn plans for timber framed pergolas and timber fixed seating at a historic York city centre pub.
Greene King had previously sought to build three 2.6m high pergolas, fixed seating and convert an outdoor bottle store into a customer seating area at The Windmill, 14-16 Blossom Street.
The planning application to City of York Council, submitted in October, noted the pub is a Grade II listed building and located in a Conservation Area.
It continued: “The building has a number of outbuildings at the rear of the main building and has a modern conservatory extension with a raised area used for outdoor seating by customers, as well as areas of customer seating in the lower areas of the rear yard. The lower yard area currently has a retractable fabric awning structure providing shelter to a small area of the Customer seating.
“The alterations proposed are contained within the rear yard area and outbuildings and are intended to further improve the facilities offered by the Public House to its Customers, and to ensure the long-term viability of the business into the future.”
It added: “The alterations proposed will not have a detrimental effect in the listed building.”
No reason has been given for the withdrawal.
