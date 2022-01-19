Dozens of new jobs are to be created as the next phase of a business park goes ahead.

Seven new high-spec warehouse, trade counter and industrial units are to be constructed shortly at Broadhelm Business Park in Pocklington.

Manor Court is the latest phase of the 22-acre development, and the seven new units will range from about 3,000 sq. ft up to 20,000 sq. ft.

Construction will start in Spring, and be complete towards the end of 2022.

Phase one of Broadhelm Business Park saw the opening of the roundabout on the A1709, York to Hull Road, along with the construction of a new Shell Service Station, Starbucks and KFC drive-thru as well as two new trade units for operators Howdens and Home-Fit UK.

The second phase, called Helmsley Court, comprised eight starter units ranging from 1,000 to 1,500 sq. ft and all units were sold off plan.

The park is a development by Broadhelm Venture, a joint project between York-based property company, Helmsley Group and East Riding-based Broadvale Developments.

The units within Manor Court are all available on both a leasehold and freehold basis and are being marketed by Gent Visick (GV) and Procters.

GV is a leading property consultancy providing support during acquisitions, sales, lettings and investment transactions.

Jonathan Atkinson, from Broadvale Developments, said: “Broadhelm Business Park has quickly established itself as one of the most sought-after mixed-use developments in a highly-prominent location between York and Hull.

"We are now delighted to announce the next phase is due to start on this exciting development, which will attract new businesses to the area and create many more jobs.”

Paul Mack, director at GV, said: “Early indications are extremely encouraging for the next phase of Broadhelm Business Park.

"We have already received strong interest from several national trade counter operators, as well as local companies, so in line with the previous phase, we’re aiming to let or sell all seven units prior to their completion.”