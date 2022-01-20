REVISED plans to convert York Bridge Club into flats, a café and offices have been submitted.

The club, based at 152 Holgate Road, received planning approval for a similar scheme in October.

The latest application to City of York Council says vehicular access would be different to the approved scheme.

If approved, the flats would be one-bed market flats. The offices and café could create six full-time and three part-time jobs.

The application said: A new shop front is proposed, along with replacement windows, fenestration alterations, and areas of re-cladding of the existing building.

“The proposed building is to be overhauled as to improve its aesthetic and longevity, along with its environmental performance. The shop front will be replaced with a contemporary clad facade.”

York Bridge Club had occupied the venue since 1998.

The application added: “Regular bridge sessions (up to 3 per day) are held at the club (pre covid) for groups of 20-40 people, with regular matches each week for 60-80 people. Over recent years their existing building has proved not be adequate for the needs of the bridge clubs local members.

“For this reason, along with the demand for improved facilities amongst local residents the York Bridge Club are currently building and relocating to a new facility.”