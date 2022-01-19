A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire has thanked more than 100 Covid vaccine volunteers who have given up their time to help protect others against the virus.
Saint Catherine’s Hospice volunteers will have been helping out with the vaccination effort for a full year as the anniversary falls on February 5.
For the past 12 months, more than 100 volunteers have given their time freely to act as vaccination centre marshals at Scarborough Rugby Club – and more recently at the Brunswick Centre and Brook Square Surgery.
Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director at Saint Catherine’s, said: “To continue giving their time freely to help out during such a difficult year has been amazing to see – and has made a real difference in our community. Thank you to each and every one of you.”
By the end of December, Saint Catherine’s had filled over 17,000 volunteer shift places from when the clinics started in February.
The volunteers have received hugely positive feedback from the NHS staff who run the clinics and patients alike.
Central Healthcare’s Matt Hudson said the volunteers were "invaluable".
“They are really helping to take the pressures off NHS services. They’re an integral part of the clinic", he said.
