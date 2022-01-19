Boris Johnson is set to make a major announcement concerning the future of “Plan B” Covid restrictions in England on Wednesday.

The announcement comes amid speculation the Prime Minister was planning to downgrade or even scrap Covid restrictions entirely as he battles to save his job amid the "partygate" scandal.

The Prime Minister and his Cabinet will examine the latest Covid-19 data on Wednesday morning before making a statement in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

The potential change to 'Plan B' measures will only affect Covid measures in England. The new measures will not impact Scotland and Wales.

A review of current restrictions was not expected until next week. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs on Tuesday that he was “cautiously optimistic that we will be able to substantially reduce restrictions next week”.

What will Boris Johnson announce?





England’s Plan B measures – which include guidance to work from home, the use of the Covid pass and mandatory mask wearing in shops and on public transport – are set to expire on January 26.

The Plan B measures were introduced to combat the wave of cases driven by the Omicron variant, with the aim of buying time to offer more booster jabs.

Reports have suggested the Government may choose to lift the most economically significant measures – working from home and the Covid pass – while keeping the requirement to wear masks.

No final decisions have yet been made, although any attempt to extend the restrictions beyond the cut-off date would trigger a fresh confrontation with Tory MPs, something the Prime Minister would wish to avoid as his position has already been weakened due to the row over Downing Street parties.

Asked whether restrictions would be lifted during a visit to a hospital on Tuesday, Mr Johnson said: “We’ve got to be careful about Covid. We’ve got to continue to remember that it’s a threat.”

Daily confirmed cases of Covid in the UK. (PA)

Government issue statement Over rumoured change to Covid rules

A Government spokesman said: “Decisions on the next steps remain finely balanced.

“Plan B was implemented in December to slow the rapid spread of the extremely transmissible Omicron variant, and get more jabs in arms.

“It’s thanks to the phenomenal efforts of the NHS and many dedicated volunteers that we have now delivered over 36 million boosters to people across the UK.

“The Omicron variant continues to pose a significant threat and the pandemic is not over.

“Infections remain high but the latest data is encouraging, with cases beginning to fall. Vaccines remain our best line of defence and we urge people to come forward, to give themselves the best possible protection.”