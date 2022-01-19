THE family of a woman found dead at her home have come forward.
As The Press reported on Monday (January 17), police launched an appeal to help identify the next of kin of a woman who died at home in a North Yorkshire town.
67-year-old Diane Margaret Lee had died at her home address in Scarborough last week and the Coroner’s Office had been unable to locate any next of kin, although it was believed she may have family in America.
Following the appeal, the police said a family member has now been in touch from America.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "Thank you to every person who took the time to like, share and comment on our post, or called in with information, it really makes such a big difference to our appeals being seen."
