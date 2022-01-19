POLICE have carried out raids in a clamp down on suspected drug dealers.

On Sunday (January 16) morning, Neighbourhood Policing Team officers worked alongside colleagues from the Operational Support Unit and the Professional Development Unit to execute two drugs warrants.

This action was based on the development of intelligence and information gained from the community about suspected drug-related activity in the Filey area.

The officers searched an address on Muston Road in the town along with linked vehicles and outbuildings.

They seized various items believed to be connected to the supply of Class B drugs, including cannabis, cash, digital scales, clear zip bags and mobile phones. They also recovered an offensive weapon.

The occupant of the house was not there at the time of the warrant. He will be spoken to by officers in the coming days.

An address on Hindle Drive was also searched at the same time. A small quantity of cannabis was seized along with a grinder, scales and deal bags which will be destroyed.

A local man in his early 30s was issued with a cannabis warning.

Sergeant Vicky Quigley, of the Filey and Eastfied Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We will continue to take action against suspected drug dealers and make full use of the information that is provided to us by residents.

“Please don’t hesitate to let us know about your concerns. We are here to help and we’ll do everything we can to resolve such worrying issues.

"This is what neighbourhhood policing is all about and it is very apt that we're in the middle of the national Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action right now."