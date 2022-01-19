A paedophile tried to pay a father £300 for a chance to rape and sexually abuse his seven-year-old daughter, York Crown Court heard.

Judge Tim Clayson said Mark Edwards described in "graphic" detail what he would do if he could have two hours with the child.

He declared the 55-year-old paedophile a dangerous offender and gave him an extended prison sentence.

Detective Sergeant Steve Alderson, of North Yorkshire Police’s online abuse and exploitation team, said: “Edwards presents a considerable risk to young and vulnerable people.

"It is therefore very pleasing that the investigation into his disturbing online behaviour has resulted in a significant custodial sentence.

"He will also have to abide by stringent public protection measures for the rest of his days.”

Jane Waugh, prosecuting, told York Crown Court Edwards made the offer online in October 2021 and tried to set up a meeting with the child.

But he didn't realise the person he was chatting with was not a father of a seven-year-old child but an undercover police officer in Wales running an online sting as part of a national anti-paedophile operation.

North Yorkshire Police were alerted and they arrested Edwards.

Officers from the northern force then discovered Edwards had been evading monitoring by their public protection unit following his conviction in February 2019 for amassing what the judge called a "private collection of indecent images of children".

For Edwards, Victoria Smith-Swain said he didn't accept he had a sexual interest in children.

The judge said Edwards had also claimed that he had had no intention of carrying out the actions he had described regarding the child.

"I reject that account of yours," he told the paedophile.

Edwards, of Cromwell Road, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to attempting to facilitate a child sexual offence, breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) made after his 2019 conviction and failure to comply with the requirements of the sex offenders' register.

He was given an extended prison sentence of four and a half years plus three years extended parole, made subject to a new SHPO lasting for 10 years and will be on the sex offenders' register for life.

Ms Waugh said Edwards used an online alias without telling police as he had to do because he was on the register and hid internet devices and IT storage devices he should have declared under the 2019 SHPO.

Ms Smith-Swain said Edwards was remorseful for his actions.

"He welcomes a lengthy prison sentence," she said. "He wants to have time to reflect on his offending behaviour, reflect on his life and remove himself from his caring responsibilities which he has found extremely stressful."

Edwards had been suffering from mental health issues and had had financial pressures.