FOUR men who hacked a man with shovels, leaving him with severe injuries, have been jailed.

A witness described the attackers as “like a pack of hyenas to meat” during the incident in Sowerby near Thirsk.

The victim’s van and car, which contained young children, were also smashed up and one of the group threatened to chop his hand off.

Today a judge jailed Mark Farrow, 45 of Sowerby; John Thomas Hardy, 46 of Sowerby; Gary McDonald, 24 from Thirsk and Walter McDonald 24 of Sowerby for a total of almost eight years.

Each was also given a restraining order to prevent them from making any contact with the victim for the next 15 years.

They were arrested following an extensive investigation into the incident, which happened last year, by detectives at Hambleton & Richmondshire CID.

The attack was targetted and followed a dispute.

All pleaded guilty to violent disorder offences and were sentenced at Bradford Crown Court today.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Constable Martin Willoughby said: “This was a horrific and deeply traumatic attack which left the victim with severe cuts and bruising to his body.

“His attackers were cowards, using weapons and ganging up on an unarmed man, beating him repeatedly in front of his wife and young children before turning their attentions to his wife and damaging her vehicle.

“I am satisfied that this investigation has resulted in custodial sentences, ensuring that our communities are safer when people like this are brought to justice and locked away.”

Gary McDonald has been jailed for 30 months.

Walter McDonald has been jailed for two years.

Mark Farrow has been jailed for 20 months.

Thomas Hardy has also been jailed for 20 months.