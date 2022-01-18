A MARTINI and gin festival is coming to York next month.

Organisers say the extensive cocktail menu includes such mouth-watering delights as: Chocotini, Biscoff, Passionate Pink, cherry, espresso, strawberry, peach and chilli martinis.

The Martini Festival is the brainchild of the sisters behind the incredibly popular Prosecco and Gin Festivals – which has stopped off in York three years running.

Taking place on Saturday, February 5 at York Park Inn Hotel, By Radisson, the event will also have plenty of classic cocktails available too and a gin bar.

Layla Lawford, chief drinks creator for the festival, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching our new Martini festivals. After the huge success of our Prosecco and gin festivals we felt that the time was right to create something new and exciting. We have spent our lockdown time crafting dozens of delicious and really unique cocktail mixes and can’t wait for our eventgoers to try them.

“The chocolate Martini is one of my particular favourites and our exclusive Biscoff Martini has already proven to be a huge hit.

“The Martini and gin festival has limited tickets available, so I’d urge anyone hoping to join us to book as soon as possible to avoid missing out.”

Every attendee receives their very own martini glass and cocktail guide, containing details of all the cocktails available throughout the festival along with the recipes and techniques to make them at home.

Tickets are on sale now at £12 each. More information and ticket details for the Martini and gin festival can be found at: martinifestival.co.uk