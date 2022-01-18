YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped by almost 80 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by 79, taking it to 913.2 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 284 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 43,845.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 68, taking it to 1,047.2 cases per 100,000 population. A further 966 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 127,631.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 102, taking it to 1,071.7 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 453 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 74,140.
Across the UK, a further 94,432 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 15,399,300.
