YORK has ranked as one of the best places to live in the UK, according to a new study.
Research carried out by residential rental company UNCLE found that, according to renters, York ranks as the second most desirable place to live in the UK.
Of those surveyed, 15 per cent of people chose York as the best place to live.
The city ranked only behind London in the league table and placed higher than the likes of Edinburgh, Manchester and Liverpool in people's choices.
UNCLE found that the most desirable amenities that British people would choose to live near were supermarkets, green spaces and good schools.
Supermarkets were the highest demand with more than half of those asked stating they wished to live near one - 51 per cent.
Green spaces were the second most desirable amenity and good schools came in third.
Also high on the list was hospitals and shopping facilities.
Among residents in Yorkshire, 37 per cent voted York as the best place to live in the UK - while 31 per cent of people in Newcastle voted York as the best place to live.
