A MAN was taken to hospital after an incident involving an assault in a North Yorkshire seaside town over the weekend.
North Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after a man was taken to hospital following an assault in Scarborough. Officers from the force are appealing for information from the public about the incident on Sunday January 16 - or for any witnesses to help the investigation.
The assault involved a group of people and took place inside and outside of Sanctuary bar in St Nicholas Street in the seaside town at around 2am on Sunday morning.
The man that was assaulted received medical treatment for moderate injuries.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The group of men involved in the incident are believed to be in their 20s and police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.
"Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Megan Smith.
"You can also email Meg.Smith@northyorkshire.police.uk"
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220008422 when passing information onto the force that could assist the investigation.
