A CHEF who closed his restaurant in York city centre after ten years to go mobile has raised £455 for local charities.

At the beginning of December Guy Whapples from Bistro Guy pledged that for every pizza sold in their regular monthly locations they would donate £1 and split the proceeds between two York charities: mental health charity The Hut York and city children’s charity The Island.

Guy and his sister, Emma, currently take their wood-fired pizza trailer to locations to the north, south, east and west of York.

And they said they decided to make the pledge again this year after successfully supporting SASH and York Mind in 2020.

Guy and Emma presented the cheques to Nigel Polton the CEO of The Island and Emma McKenzie team leader and Hut co-ordinator.

Emma McKenzie said they were very grateful for the donation.

She said the money will be put to good use.

She said: "We are going to spend the money to develop our outside area, we need some covered seating, polytunnel sheeting, slab stones to go under our shed and some equipment so it will go a long way to help, so thank you so much."

Meanwhile Nigel said he has plans at The Island for their share of the cash.

He said: "As our groups restart this year, through our volunteer chef; we will use the money to buy nutritional ingredients to cook food for our young people to enjoy whilst attending groups.

"We would like to say thank you to Bistro Guy for supporting us."

Speaking before Christmas Emma Whapples said: “We would like to personally thank everybody who has supported us throughout 2021 and continues to support us.

“Not just customers but also suppliers, work colleagues, friends, families and neighbours.

“Like any independent business we have had our fair share of ups and downs, but it is always a team effort to get through each day, month and year.

“As well as serving the villages monthly, we take private bookings, weddings, parties, corporate catering.

“We have a couple of the mobile converted horse boxes and also a drinks tuk tuk which serves larger and Prosecco on tap.”

The Hut in Wigginton Road, York, is a registered charity that provides purposeful activities and support for people with enduring mental health issues and/or learning disabilities, that are both long and short term.

Based in York, The Island provides a mentoring and activity service for disadvantaged, vulnerable and isolated children and young people, to help them realise their full potential.

To find location near you, select your options from our menu and book a time slot please visit www.bistroguy.co.uk