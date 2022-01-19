IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five football teams from the 70s.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these pictures?

Pictured above, Pickering Town, who had lost 2-0 to the Railway Institute side during a York FA Senior Cup tie in January 1976.

Back row from left: B Best, B Tait, T Morse, S Haines, P Bower, R Atkinson. Front row: P Amoss, N Svenson, T Teasdale, M Aconley, C Hill.

Next up...

York Press: OLD MALTON INTERMEDIATE SOCCER TEAM 1976

OLD MALTON INTERMEDIATE SOCCER TEAM 1976: Back row from left: Andrew Pepper, Chris Freer, Martin Wiles, Stuart Pepper, Nicholas Magee, Leslie Howgate, Geoff Magee (manager). Front: Trevor Cass, Stephen Powell, Colin Raw, Michael Davids, Peter Biggins, Peter Anderson.

 

York Press: POCKLINGTON 1976

POCKLINGTON 1976: Back row from left: B Baxter, A Selby, M Field, R Tatterton, B Johnson, M Dempster. Front: K Emmerson, B Field, B Hardy (captain), M Rodgers, A Potter.

 

York Press: RAILWAY INSTITUTE FC 1976

RAILWAY INSTITUTE FC 1976: Back row from left: S Murphy, K Storey, R Anderson, A Brooks, M Oldfield, W Brooks, K Spencer. Front row: G Davitt, D Boyes, R Metcalfe, J Wake, M Gott.

 

York Press: THE THREE CRANES TEAM 1976

THE THREE CRANES TEAM 1976: Back row from left: D Aled, T Atkinson, O Carroll, C Auton, A Slater, B Helstrip, J Hare. Front row: P Robertson, D Thompson, C Neilson, M Breslin, P Miller.

Love looking at old pictures from across the York district? Join our Facebook group Why We Love York – Memories

If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@nqyne.co.uk