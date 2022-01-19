IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five football teams from the 70s.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these pictures?
Pictured above, Pickering Town, who had lost 2-0 to the Railway Institute side during a York FA Senior Cup tie in January 1976.
Back row from left: B Best, B Tait, T Morse, S Haines, P Bower, R Atkinson. Front row: P Amoss, N Svenson, T Teasdale, M Aconley, C Hill.
Next up...
OLD MALTON INTERMEDIATE SOCCER TEAM 1976: Back row from left: Andrew Pepper, Chris Freer, Martin Wiles, Stuart Pepper, Nicholas Magee, Leslie Howgate, Geoff Magee (manager). Front: Trevor Cass, Stephen Powell, Colin Raw, Michael Davids, Peter Biggins, Peter Anderson.
POCKLINGTON 1976: Back row from left: B Baxter, A Selby, M Field, R Tatterton, B Johnson, M Dempster. Front: K Emmerson, B Field, B Hardy (captain), M Rodgers, A Potter.
RAILWAY INSTITUTE FC 1976: Back row from left: S Murphy, K Storey, R Anderson, A Brooks, M Oldfield, W Brooks, K Spencer. Front row: G Davitt, D Boyes, R Metcalfe, J Wake, M Gott.
THE THREE CRANES TEAM 1976: Back row from left: D Aled, T Atkinson, O Carroll, C Auton, A Slater, B Helstrip, J Hare. Front row: P Robertson, D Thompson, C Neilson, M Breslin, P Miller.
If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@nqyne.co.uk
