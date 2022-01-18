POLICE are searching for two men in connection with thefts from a popular budget retailer.
North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV appeal following thefts at Home Bargains in Market Lane in Selby.
A police spokesman said: "Toiletries were taken from the shop without payment.
"The offences happened on several occasions in late November last year.
"Officers believe the men pictured, who were with a young girl aged 11 to 13, may have information that could help their investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1991 Taylor or email Marc.Taylor@NorthYorkshire.police.uk
"Please quote reference 12210246499 or 12210247483."
