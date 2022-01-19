AN accountancy firm has opened an office in York city centre.

360 Chartered Accountants has a developing portfolio of clients in and around the city which prompted the move.

Director Andy Steele said it had always been the business plan to expand beyond Hull and East Yorkshire and their client portfolio in York had grown.

"We have seized the opportunity, and can’t wait to welcome both our current clients and future clients to Blake House on Blake Street.

“We chose this location because it is right in the heart of the city. There is a fantastic and continually growing business economy here and we know that our services are a perfect fit for so many business owners who have been hit hard over the last couple of years.

"We worked throughout the pandemic, offering advice and support to anyone who needed it, clients and non-clients.

"We guided them through the various government grant systems and helped our clients claim nearly £10 million in furlough payments across all sectors."

He added: "There’s also been some great innovation and we have helped businesses adapt to the changing climate. We understand what people have been through and are still going through and we can’t wait to start sharing our knowledge and expertise with even more businesses across York.”

360 Chartered Accountants prides itself on remaining agile as a practice in an ever-changing financial and business climate, embracing modern technology to give clients every advantage.

Investment in IT and modern technology means clients can view real-time accounts in a secure cloud environment at any time, enabling them to make more informed decisions based on up-to-the minute figures.

It also means the team is able to work from home if necessary, with no disruption to clients, which has been invaluable over the last two years.

Jono Stead, 360’s corporate portfolio manager, who will be managing the York operation, said: “Our continued growth is testament to the commitment we show to our clients. I am really looking forward to continuing to work with our current clients in York as well as getting to know many more business owners over the coming months.”

360, which also incorporates its own payroll bureau, 5Four Payroll, provides a full range of accountancy services for businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to large corporate clients.

These include accounts, tax and bookkeeping services, support and advice on business growth, grant claims and raising finances, and advising on exit strategies.