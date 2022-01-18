THE £10.9 million Harrogate Gateway project has been recommended for approval at a crunch meeting next Tuesday after months of deliberations and design changes.
North Yorkshire County Council’s executive will have a final vote on the project which aims to transform key parts of the town centre with better cycling and walking.
The scheme has not had a smooth ride since first being revealed two years ago.
The most controversial parts of the plans include making Station Parade one-lane traffic and a part-time pedestrianisation of James Street.
There are also concerns over the impacts on traffic flow and businesses.
And despite a latest survey revealing more than half of 1,320 respondents felt negative about the entire project, the council has said it still wants to push ahead with the proposals.
A report to Tuesday’s meeting said: “The proposals will have an overall positive impact on the local economy, air quality and the attractiveness, accessibility and safety of the town centre.
“It is therefore considered appropriate that the proposals be taken forward through detailed design and implementation.”
The report also said Harrogate’s economy is “facing challenges to its sustainability” and that the Gateway project will deliver on its other aim to increase footfall.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.