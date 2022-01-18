Looking for a furry friend to introduce to your home? Look no further.

The RSPCA in York has some lovely pets looking for their forever homes. Below we have detailed 3 dogs that are looking to be adopted and what they need from their new home.

There are many more animals who need your love, so don’t forget to visit the RSPCA website to see what other animals you could help.

Dude, male

2.5 years old

Dude (RSPCA)

Dude is a sweet but complex guy, he will need understanding and experienced adopters who will give him the time he needs to settle into his new home.

He struggles trusting new people at first, but his training at the centre is going well and he’s ready to meet his forever family.

Dude will need an adult only and pet free home. After a rough start to life, he’s ready for his chance to shine.

Find out more about Dude here.

Lara, female

3.5 years old

Lara (RSPCA)

Lovely Lara is ready to find her new family. She arrived at the centre via an inspector after her previous owners could no longer manage her.

Sadly, Lara is completely deaf and partially sighted so she will need a very capable and understanding owner.

Find out more about Lara here.

Chocy, female

Chocy (RSPCA)

3.5 years old

Chocy was sadly brought to the centre through an inspection after her needs weren’t being met.

On arrival, she was in a terrible state but after receiving the vet treatment she needed she is now looking and feeling so much better and is ready to meet a family who will love her forever.

She is quite shy around new people and when adjusting to new situations, potential adopters will need to bear this in mind and help Chocy to gain in confidence.

She will also need an adult only home where she is the only pet.

Find out more about Chocy here.