MEASURES to slow traffic and improve public safety in a York street have been approved following a successful three year campaign by the ward’s councillors.

Residents at the southern end of Burton Stone Lane in Clifton petitioned City of York Council stating that previous speed reduction measures had proven unsuccessful and that buses, heavy goods vehicles and other traffic routinely exceeds a 20mph speed limit close to their front doors.

Councillors Danny Myers and Margaret Wells have been working through the council to secure the new traffic measures for some time.

Cllr Myers said: “I attended a public meeting to make the case for these measures, and I’m pleased the council’s transport chief has listened and acted on our concerns.

"The current speed humps are deteriorating and no longer do the job of slowing traffic speeds. Worse still, they have been easy for cars to ‘straddle’, pushing them close to the narrow pavement and kerb, making it feel very unsafe for people using that pavement."

Cllr Myers said that the new measures will see a full width speed table to slow traffic near the A19 end of Burton Stone Lane.

"This speed table sets the tone for considerate driving as drivers enter Burton Stone Lane from Clifton main road, with another full width speed table agreed for further up Burton Stone Lane when the Duncombe Barracks site is developed. Along with priority narrowing points, this should reduce speeds and make it feel safer for pedestrians using the footpath, as well as for cyclists too", he added.

The measures are fully funded through Clifton’s ward budget, making a "tangible improvement" to resident safety in this part of Clifton, Cllr Myers said.

Mr Myers also thanked residents for their patience and persistence in helping to achieve this outcome.

The scheme’s priority narrowing features mean traffic heading in one direction must give way to the other direction at two points on the street, also helping to slow speeds.