FIVE people - including two children - have been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police said today that the 'violent incident' allegedly happened in Clifton shortly before 4.20pm on Saturday, when emergency services responded to reports of an assault on a man in Archer Close, off Lilbourne Drive, Water Lane.
A spokeswoman said the alleged victim, a 44-year-old man, had sustained injuries from a 'bladed article' and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
She said two women, aged 40 and 18, a man aged 40 and two children aged 15 and 12, all from York, were arrested in connection with the incident.
"The 40-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of Possession of Class A drugs," she said.
"All five who were arrested have been released on conditional bail pending further inquiry.
"Two other men were arrested in connection with the incident but have since been released with no further action."
The Press reported online on Saturday evening how Lilbourne Drive had been cordoned off by police, with a number of police vans at the scene, including a mobile police station.
The cordon included an area of grassland and a cycle track.
