THE RSPCA in York have launched an appeal after an elderly male dog with fur loss and long-standing dental problems was found in the city.
Sparky, a 10-year-old male Chihuahua, was discovered alone in a garden by a member of the public in Jute Road, Acomb and taken to the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch’s animal home in Landing Lane.
He was immediately examined by a vet and found to be suffering from an uncomfortable skin condition, which had caused him to lose fur on his neck, back and sides. He also has serious dental disease which will require extensive treatment.
York, Harrogate and District branch manager, Peter Gorbert, said: “Sparky has been receiving medicated baths for his skin and he’s on antibiotics and pain relief for his teeth, so hopefully that should make him feel more comfortable until his dental work is carried out."
If you can help, contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018
