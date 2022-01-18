A SERIAL fly-tipper, who dumped piles of rubbish in North Yorkshire after posting waste removal adverts on Facebook, has been sentenced by a court.

Ben Tiller, 37 of Richmond, “blighted his community” by illegally discarding the waste in the Richmondshire countryside.

Members of the public responded to a Facebook advert for 'Rubbish Removal Service' and paid to have the waste taken away in a pickup truck. But, rather than disposing of it legally, Tiller dumped items, including furniture, a mattress, building materials and carpets, in rural areas.

An investigation was launched after documents found by a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) linked to an address in Harrogate. The trail then led back to Tiller.

A joint investigation by North Yorkshire Police and Richmondshire District Council was launched. Richmondshire District Council prosecuted Tiller, who was charged with two counts of fly-tipping.

His accomplice, David Argyle, 37, from Thirsk, was also charged with one count of fly-tipping at Gallowfields Trading Estate in Richmond.

Both were convicted yesterday (January 17) after pleading guilty to the offences at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

Tiller was ordered to pay an £800 fine and £700 in costs. Argle was fined £300 with £700 costs.

After the hearing, PC Tony Kent from the Safer Richmondshire Hub, who investigated the offences for North Yorkshire Police, said: “Tiller’s ‘Rubbish Removal Service’ certainly was rubbish, and it was also illegal.

“He blighted his own community and tarnished the countryside by dumping large amounts of mixed waste wherever he felt like it.

“It’s selfish, arrogant behaviour and I’m glad we’ve been able to work closely with Richmondshire District Council to bring about two successful convictions.

“It should mark the end of this shoddy and illegal operation as well as sending out a clear message to other fly-tippers that there will be consequences to their actions.”