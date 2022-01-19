CITY of York Council is to try to imitate some of the success Leeds City Council has had in cutting childhood obesity with a project that encourages the whole family to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Rates of childhood obesity in Year Six-aged children in York have been rising, according to Fiona Phillips, York’s assistant director of public health.

Just under 34 per cent of children between the ages of ten and 11 are overweight (including obese), amounting to 245 children, though this is below the England-wide rate of 35.2 per cent.

In reception-aged children, 21.4 per cent are currently classified as overweight, compared to 23 per cent in England.

This trend is generally increasing in England, while rates in York have fluctuated above and below the England rate, a report set to go before councillors on Monday states.

The report notes that while no area in the UK has seen a sustained reduction in obesity rates in adults or children, in 2019 Leeds City Council did see a decline in childhood obesity after a one per cent drop in rates over a four year period.

The report states: “Their success was largely accredited to a childhood weight management programme called ‘Henry’.

“This programme works with families and children to support behaviour change, which helps parents gain the confidence, knowledge and skills they need to help the whole family adopt a healthier, happier lifestyle.

“The ethos is to support parents to identify the things they are doing well and the things they would like to change, helping them build on strengths and deciding on their own strategies to achieve their goals.”

Implementing the Henry programme in York was delayed due to Covid but staff have now been trained to deliver the programme for families with children aged five and below.

Courses should start in spring, with the council looking to extend the programme to families with older children in future.

The report does note, however, that childhood obesity rates in Leeds appear to have been increasing again in recent years.

It also states that school closures, strained household finances, increased screen time, and marketing of fast foods during the pandemic is likely to have contributed to increased childhood obesity.

It adds: “For the most vulnerable children, school closures have often impeded their only source of regular, healthy meals, exacerbating the health divide between more and less deprived households.”

A recent analysis of childhood obesity in York found obesity was highest in the most deprived wards of Westfield, Clifton and Guildhall.

Children from black and ethnic minority groups and boys in York were also found to have higher rates of obesity.

Adult obesity has also been increasing in York in recent years, as well as nationally.

Sport England data shows that 61.4 per cent of York adults are currently classified as overweight or obese from the 2019/20 survey.

This compares to an England average of 62.8 per cent and a regional average of 65.2 per cent.