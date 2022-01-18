A 'GIFTED' folk and rock musician is preparing for a gig at a popular East Yorkshire venue this weekend.
Teddy Thompson, who has been hailed as “one of the most gifted singer-songwriters of his generation,” has collaborated with Rufus and Martha Wainwright and released five critically acclaimed albums.
Now, audiences will have the chance to see Teddy, famously the son of Richard and Linda Thompson, perform live within the intimate setting of Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Saturday (January 22) at 8pm.
Not only that, support will also come from Roseanne Reid, the daughter of The Proclaimers’ Craig Reid whose debut album was produced by Teddy.
PAC director, Janet Farmer, said: “This really is going to be very special night, with not one but two incredibly talented musicians whose musical heritage is undisputed taking to the PAC stage. Teddy last played here four years ago and we can’t wait to welcome him back.”
Teddy has released five albums to critical acclaim and has contributed to the soundtrack of the Golden Globe and Bafta-winning film Brokeback Mountain. Meanwhile, Roseanne has received praise from the likes of Elton John.
For further information and tickets, visit the PAC website or call the box office on 01759 301547.
